Karwaan Actress Mithila Palkar: 'Took Time To Understand I Was Acting With Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan'

Mithila Palkar's upcoming film Karwaan is less than two weeks away from release. Mithila, who plays a pivotal role in Karwaan, said that when she started shooting for the film, she was initially "intimidated," news agency PTI reported. "It took me a while to understand that I was acting with them (Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan). I had to pinch and remind myself that I am their co-actor. Initially, it was intimidating," PTI quoted Mithila Palkar as saying. Mithila also said that the moment they were on sets, the "pressure" was gone. "There was a little bit of a pressure but they did not make me feel like that. The minute we were on the sets it all went away. I was in awe of them," Mithila added.

Karwaan is Mithila Palkar's second film. She earlier featured in Nikhil Advani-directed Katti Batti, in which she played Imran Khan's sister. The 25-year-old actress, who will be part of a Bollywood film after three years said, Karwaan was meant for her. "I just wanted to be an actor. I was hoping for opportunities to unveil and I wanted to make the most of whatever came my way. I was auditioning, but nothing seemed to have worked out. Karwaan was meant for me."

In Karwaaan, Mithila plays a young and feisty girl, who is unapologetic about the way she is. Karwaan traces the story of three different people, who meet at a particular point in life and become part of a memorable road trip. Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan will make his Bollywood debut in director Akarsh Khurana's Karwaan.

Irrfan Khan, who is currently being treated for neuroendocrine tumour London, skipped the film's promotion. However, a special screening was organised for Irrfan at Henry Wood House. He attended the movie screening with his wife Sutapa Sikdar.

Irrfan did promote the film through social media. The actor had earlier tweeted: "Emotions. Adventures. Chaos. Experience all of these as you get on board!"

Karwaan releases on August 3.

