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Karwa Chauth 2026: Aamir-Gauri, Gauri Khan Sans Shah Rukh Join Sunita Kapoor's Celebrations

This is Aamir-Gauri's first Karwa Chauth after they got married on July 5 this year.

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Karwa Chauth 2026: Aamir-Gauri, Gauri Khan Sans Shah Rukh Join Sunita Kapoor's Celebrations
Gauri Khan, Aamir-Gauri joined Sunita Kapoor's celebrations

On the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth, Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt joined the famous celebrations hosted by the power couple Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor at their Juhu home on Thursday. This is Aamir-Gauri's first Karwa Chauth after they got married on July 5 this year. For the festive occasion, Gauri chose a blue Sharara and Aamir Khan wore his trademark dhoti pants. The couple posed for the shutterbugs before making their way into the house.

Gauri Khan also attended Sunita Kapoor's celebrations. She looked gorgeous as ever in a pastel-shade salwar suit. However, Shah Rukh Khan gave the celebrations a miss. 

Like every year, Sunita Kapoor played perfect hostess for the Karwa Chauth celebrations. Bollywood wives like Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Mira Rajput, regulars like Shilpa Shetty, her BFF Akanksha Malhotra Aggarwal also joined this year's celebrations. Newly-married Anshula Kapoor also showed up for the occasion.

Shilpa Shetty shared inside pictures and videos from the celebrations. She captioned the pictures, "Cherished traditions, beautiful friendships and hearts full of love…No one celebrates Karva Chauth quite like @kapoor.sunita!"

Anshula Kapoor also shared some pictures from the celebrations.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan will appear on screen with King, slated for a December release, after the stellar year of back-to-back hits (2023). Aamir Khan was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos in a cameo role. 

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