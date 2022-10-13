Karwa Chauth 2022: Shibani Dandekar Reveals Why She 'Didn't Fast' For Husband Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar shared this image. (courtesy: shibanidandekar)

It's Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's first Karwa Chauth after their wedding in February this year. The model-VJ-actress revealed she “didn't fast” – her “love and banter for Farhan Akhtar says it all”. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Shibani also shared how she has been “immortalizing” her first-ever Karwa Chauth with glimpses of her mangalsutra. Dressed in a red velvet outfit, she looks pretty as ever. “Immortalizing my first-ever Karwa Chauth with this beautiful and timeless mangalsutra. Needless to say, I didn't fast but the love and banter for Farhan Akhtar says it all. Let's celebrate love,” read the caption of the post.

After dating for more than five years, Shibani and Farhan Akhtar got married on February 19. See the actress' post on her first Karwa Chauth here:





While Shibani Dandekar gave a sneak peek into her first Karwa Chauth, Farhan Akhtar showed us what's keeping him busy today via his latest post. He shared a photo of himself from a running track and wrote: “Down the line” with hashtags such as #FarOutdoors #fitness and #track.





The couple often share mushy posts with each other on social media. Remember when the filmmaker posted a candid picture of Shibani Dandekar lost “in the realm of dreams”? If not, don't worry. Check it out now:





When Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar were in Sydney for her friend's wedding, they made wonderful memories together. They even shared pictures from their outings on Instagram. Such as this one, with the Harbour Bridge in the background. Sharing the snap, the VJ wrote: “The Iron Lung (red heart icon) A thing of beauty.”





We just love this photograph of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar from Australia:





Farhan Akhtar was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters – Shakya and Akira.

On the work front, his upcoming films as a producer are Phone Bhoot, Dahaad, Jee Le Zaraa and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.