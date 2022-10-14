Karwa Chauth 2022: Preity Zinta 'Cannot See' The Moon In Los Angeles

Preity Zinta shared this image. (courtesy: realpz)

Guys, Preity Zinta needs some help. She is unable to spot the moon in the Los Angeles sky. She has been “waiting and waiting” but “still cannot see it.” The actress, late night Thursday (Friday morning in India), posted a beautiful picture of herself alongside her Karwa Chauth wish for her fans. Here, she is wearing a mustard suit with a red phulkari dupatta. In her caption, she wrote, “Happy Karwa Chauth to all of you who celebrate. May your lives always be filled with love, happiness and togetherness…Now, can someone please tell me what happened to the moon in Los Angeles? I have been waiting and waiting and I still cannot see it.” For the hashtags, Preity Zinta wrote, “Happy Karwa Chauth,” “Phulkari”, and “Ting”.

Fans have flooded the comments section with red hearts. Needless to say, her childhood friend, blogger Shagun Khanna, was among the first ones to react to the post. Replying to Preity Zinta's query, she said, “Just look at you (red heart and amulet icons).”

Preity Zinta tied the nuptial knot with Gene Goodenough in February 2016. The two live in Los Angeles with their kids.

See Preity Zinta's post here:

An hour later, Preity shared another post from the festivities, this time the actor's post also featured her husband Gene Goodenough. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "This Karva Chauth was filled with so many firsts. My first Karva Chauth as a mommy, first time I didn't drink water all day, first time the moon took forever to show up and I had to use an app to see it and my first beautiful Phulkari dupatta ( thanks to Saurab & Rajeshwari ) that took more than 3 months to be made. Today I believe more than ever that we can only grow stronger together as a couple and as individuals when we have mutual respect for each other and our respective traditions. Here's to east meeting west and being happy together. Love n light to all of you beautiful people & couples."

Check out her post here:



Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough love to travel and her Instagram timeline is proof. Their pictures, from Saint Lucia, West Indies, will definitely give you goals. Maybe, “Caribbean vibes” too, with this one.

“Sun, sea, you and me,” Preity Zinta captioned these pretty pictures with her husband.

“Love is (always) in the air” when Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough are together. Here's proof:

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins last year. Here, we see the little munchkins enjoying the rain in St Lucia.

Preity Zinta is known for her roles in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya…, Veer Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai and Farz, among others.