Preity Zinta's Adorable Pics Of Twins - Jai And Gia - On Independence Day

Preity Zinta shared this picture. (courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta is celebrating India's 75th Independence Day by joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The actress shared a set of three images that show a glimpse of the celebrations in the US. The first one features Preity in sunglasses taking a selfie with the tri-colour. The second and third feature her twins holding a flag each. In the caption, the actress wrote: "Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world from the three of us," and added the hashtags #75yearsofindependence #harghartiranga #Jaihind #ting. Preity's twins - Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough - were born via surrogacy in November 2021.

Take a look at her post below:

Preity had announced the news of welcoming her twins last year with a selfie featuring husband Gene Goodenough: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. pic.twitter.com/wknLAJd1bL — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) November 18, 2021

The actress had often shared glimpses of her kids. She posted a picture with her mother as the held each baby in their arms. In the caption, she gave a shout out to her mom by writing: "I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I'm beginning to understand it. From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I'm beginning to understand what motherhood is all about. It's beautiful, empowering & a bit scary. I hope my children are more sensitive & appreciative of me than I was towards my mother."

On the work front, Preity, who married Gene Goodenough in 2016, was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit co-starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.