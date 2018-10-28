Karva Chauth 2018: Trending Pics From Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's 'Special Date Night'

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya photographed in Mumbai (Image courtesy: vivekdahiya)

Highlights "Underneath the sky full of stars and our chief guest - the moon," Vivek Divyanka looked beautiful in a pink sari Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya married two years ago

Star couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya filled-up their Karva Chauth-special album with some of the best pictures from their day. To make Karva Chauth a special one for Divyanka, Vivek took Divyanka on a long drive, revealed a video of which was posted on her Instagram stories and while on their way, the couple enjoyed listening to the song Banno Ki Saheli from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Vivek summed up the day with a beautiful picture from the puja and added a loved-up caption to it while Divyanka has shared several highlights from Karva Chauth. She looked like a million bucks in a pink sari, which she teamed up with matching churi set and gajra.

"A very special date night. Underneath the sky full of stars and our chief guest, 'The Moon,' who took his sweet time to arrive but then, it was worth the wait. Had mine right beside me! #KarwaChauthSpecial," Vivek wrote.

Divyanka shared these pictures. Take a look at the trending pictures here.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who fell in love on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, married in July 2016. Divyanka headlines the show while Vivek was one of her co-stars. Vivek currently appears in Qayamat Ki Raat.

Meanwhile, we have also collated some of the pictures from actor Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava's Karva Chauth celebrations.

Here they are.

Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi star opposite each other in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, produced by Ekta Kapoor. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the top-rated shows on TV now.