Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh Look Is A Viral Meme Now. He Picks Out His Favourites

Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh

Actor Kartik Aaryan has picked out some of the hilarious memes on his Pati Patni Aur Woh look, which was revealed on Tuesday. He shared a set of the now viral memes on Instagram and wrote, "Chintu Tyagi viral ho gaye. Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye unki taraf se dhanyawad. Abhi Woh ke saath ghoom rahe hai, jaldi milenge patni ke saath. Pati, Patni Aur Woh." In the film, Kartik plays Chintu Tyagi from Lucknow, opposite actresses Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. In the Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik looks very different from the roles he has played previously. He was introduced as a 'Samarpit and aashiq mizaaj pati.' The memes feature a juxtaposed photo of Kartik as Chintu Tyagi to some of his other looks. Here's what Kartik Aaryan shared.

Pati Patni Aur Woh went on floors earlier this week. Kartik and Ananya were photographed on the sets along with the makers of the film. It is a remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred veteran actors Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta.

"Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are new age actors who are talented and add their spark to the story. We have worked with Kartik in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and we are glad that we are working again. Bhumi has proven what a fantastic actor she is while Ananya is new, but audiences will fall in love with her. The film will so have great music," co-producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, news agency IANS reported.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is being directed by Mudassar Aziz.

