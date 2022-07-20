Kartik Aaryan's First Car Was 'Third-Hand.' Now, He Owns A Lamborghini And A McLaren GT

Kartik Aaryan shared this pic. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about the first car he purchased during the initial years of his career, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. The actor said that when he first came into the industry, he bought his first car, a third-hand one, after working in a few films. He told Bollywood Hungama, "I didn't have a car when I came into the industry. The first car I bought was after starring in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani and after my fourth or fifth film. I bought a third-hand car which was around Rs 60,000- Rs 65,000. I bought it with great difficulty."

He added that before buying a car, he would go to red-carpet functions by taking public transport or borrowing someone's bike. "I think the door wouldn't open in that car. It's not about struggle, I'm sharing it because it's funny. I didn't have a driver, I used to drive. I took the car specifically because when I used to go to red carpet events, I used to go by auto or take a lift from someone or go with someone on a bike," the actor said.

He revealed that the car door on the driver's side wouldn't open so he used to get out of the passenger's side whenever he had to call a valet. "I didn't know what set-up that was, I couldn't open it. There was also a leakage when it rained on the driver's seat, but I got used to it," the Dhamaka actor said.

Last year, in April, Kartik bought a black Lamborghini Urus and shared a video on Instagram. He wrote: "Kharid li....Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon."



After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor was gifted India's first McLaren GT, a luxury sports car, from T-Series chairperson and producer Bhushan Kumar. He shared pics and wrote: "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha. India's 1st McLaren Gt. Agla gift Private jet sir."

Kartik marked his debut with Pyaar Ka Panchanama in 2011 and starred in the sequel to the film in 2015. He has worked on projects like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal 2. He will now feature in Shehzada, the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.