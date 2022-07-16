Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan Shares New Release Date With First Look

Kartik Aryan shared this still from Shehzada. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will now feature in Shehzada. The actor posted his first look from the forthcoming movie in which he is seen wearing a light green shirt with pants and running. In the caption, the actor announced the new release date of the film, which is February 10, 2023. The release date of the film has been postponed as it was earlier going to hit the screens on November 4, 2022, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Shehzada Returns Home...Feb 10th 2023," wrote Kartik.

Take a look at Kartik's first look from Shehzada:

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada, also starring Kriti Sanon, is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu. Shehzada will mark Kartik and Kriti's second collaboration after the onscreen couple worked together in Luka Chuppi, another hit film in 2019.

Kartik was recently featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a box-office success. Co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, the film was directed by Anees Bazmee. As part of the success, Kartik took his team to a Europe trip. He shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "From fun sets to sunsets," with the hastag "Team."

Later, he posted another string of pictures from the vacation and wrote, "From fun sets to sunsets."

On the work front, besides Shahzada, Kartik has Freddy in his professional line-up. The film, being directed by Shashanka Ghosh, will also star Alaya F in the lead. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will feature in Tiger Shroff's Ganapath and Adipurush with Prabhas.