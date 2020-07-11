Kartik Aaryan's Comment On Deepika Padukone's Post Came With A Spoonful Of Humour

Deepika Padukone in a still from the video. (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika Padukone posted a video on Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is a self-confessed Deepika Padukone fan

"Itni saaf chammach?" commented Kartik Aaryan

Deepika Padukone, on Saturday afternoon shared a video, in which she can be seen checking herself out after eating "birthday cake all week." Deepika's substitute for a mirror was a spoon and the aforementioned cake was for her husband Ranveer Singh, who celebrated his 35th birthday on July 6. Deepika Padukone captioned the post: "Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week," adding the hashtags #birthday and #celebration. Kartik Aaryan, who frequently drops humour-infused comments on Deepika's posts, wrote: "Itni saaf chammach (such a clean spoon)?"

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post here:

Here's what Kartik Aaryan commented :

Screenshot of Kartik Aaryan's comment on Deepika's post.

Kartik Aaryan, a self-confessed fan of Deepika Padukone, recently revealed in an Instagram Live session that he wants to get married to someone like her. The actor, when asked by a fan about the kind of life partner he would want to spend his life with, said: "I think someone like Deepika Padukone, the way she is." Referring to Deepika's loved-up posts for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, Kartik added: "One who likes to show-off her husband."

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone also trended big time on social media in December last year after the actress invited him at the Mumbai airport to learn the signature step of the song Dheeme Dheeme from his film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak (she also produced the film), directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actress has signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, which was meant to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. The revised cast of the film has not been announced as of now. Other than that, she will also be seen along with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Kaanchi-The Unbreakable, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. He has also signed the second installment of the 2008 film Dostana, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya Lalwani.