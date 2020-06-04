Kartik Aaryan Didn't Know The Meaning Of This Word In Deepika Padukone's Cannes Throwback Post. So, She Helped Him

Deepika Padukone in a still from her Cannes throwback video. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone )

If you like Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan's entertaining Instagram conversations then this story is a treat for you. On Thursday, Deepika flipped through the pages of her Cannes diaries and shared a throwback video of herself goofing around with her team in a green room. In the video, Deepika can be seen dancing in a bathrobe and laughing her heart out. Sharing the video, the actress wrote: "Green room shenanigans... #cannes #throwbackthursday." Within minutes, Kartik came up with a question. Reacting to her post, he asked: "Shenanigans matlab?" Deepika, like a good teacher, helped Kartik with his question in the comments section and wrote: "Silly or high-spirited behavior; mischief (like you on most days)" with a laughing emoticon.

The throwback clip appears to be from Cannes 2019 as it features Deepika sporting a pink turban, the same she wore with a lime green Giambattista Valli dress as her second red carpet look last year.

Here's what Deepika Padukone posted:

Now take a look at Deepika and Kartik Aaryan's comment exchange here:

Screenshot of Kartik's comment on Deepika's post.

Kartik Aaryan, who is a fan of Deepika Padukone, recently revealed an Instagram Live session that he wants to get married to someone like her. The actor, when asked by a fan about the kind of life partner he would want to spend his life with, said: "I think someone like Deepika Padukone, the way she is." Referring to Deepika's loved-up posts for her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, Kartik added: "One who likes to show-off her husband."

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone also trended big time on social media last December after the actress invited him at the Mumbai airport to learn the signature step of the song Dheeme Dheeme from his film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen alongside husband Ranveer in '83.