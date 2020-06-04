Kartik Aaryan Wants To Marry 'Someone Like Deepika Padukone' Because...

Kartik and Deepika at the Mumbai airport

Actor Kartik Aaryan is a self proclaimed fan of Deepika Padukone. The Luka Chuppi actor recently participated in an Instagram Live session with Bollywood Hungama's Faridoon Shahryar, when he was asked by a fan about the kind of life partner he would want to be with. After much deliberation, Kartik can be heard saying in the video: "I think someone like Deepika Padukone, the way she is." Explaining the reason behind his statement that he would want to get married to someone like Deepika, Kartik added: "One who likes to show-off her husband." Deepika Padukone got married to actor Ranveer Singh in November 2018 after dating for six years.

Kartik is perhaps referring to Deepika's social media PDA with Ranveer on Instagram and also her multiple Instagram posts featuring Ranveer. For Deepika, Ranveer's is the "world's most squishable face" after all. Ranveer and Deepika are also known for their hand-in-hand appearances in showbiz events, parties, award shows and even while exiting the airport. Put simply, they are adorable together.

Meanwhile, Kartik was also asked about his views on a possible film with Katrina Kaif by a fan, who said the duo look great together. "I actually even look better with Deepika also," was Kartik's response. LOL.

In December last year, Deepika and Kartik went on a date. Venue: Mumbai airport. Deepika had actually asked Kartik to help her with the steps of the song Dheeme Dheeme from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Deepika invited Kartik to terminal 2A of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 9:00 AM and wrote on her Instagram story: "Be there or be square." And this is what happened next.

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan featured in Imtiaz Ali's second edition of Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The first movie, released in 2009, featured Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.