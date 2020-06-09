Kartik Aaryan Has A Question For Alia Bhatt. Actually, It's A Request

Kartik Aaryan shared this photo (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is the boss of cheeky responses. The 29-year-old actor, in a recent interview with Filmfare, was asked about the one thing he would like to ask Alia Bhatt and his answer had a Sanjay Leela Bhansali connection. Kartik, who started an Instagram show called Koki Poochega, in which he interviews COVID-19 survivors and health care professionals. During the Filmfare interview, he was asked if he gets to dedicate just one question to Alia, what would be it? In response, Kartik said he would actually like to make a request to Alia, who is working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi: "Please Sanjay Leela Bhansali se meri se sifarish karo nah (Please recommend me to Sanjay Leela Bhansali)."

Earlier in April 2018, Kartik Aaryan featured in headlines for reportedly being in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for one of his upcoming projects. Several reports stated that Kartik even met the celebrated filmmaker a few times to discuss his casting in a romantic movie. However, no official announcement was made. In the Filmfare interview, when Kartik was asked if he just dropped a hint with his statement, the actor said: "I wish I was part of an SLB film."

Kartik also revealed the one thing he would like to ask Ranveer Singh: "How to impress someone like Deepika Padukone?" For Deepika, he has reserved this question: "What about Ranveer did you like?" Kartik is a self-proclaimed fan of Deepika and in a recent interview, he said he would like to marry someone like the actress. Meanwhile, "What women want?" will be Kartik's question to Kareena Kapoor. What Women Want is the name of Kareena's talk show.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He is looking forward to an impressive line-up of films with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 on the list.