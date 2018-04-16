Kartik Aaryan May Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly the rising star of Bollywood. After the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik is reportedly all set to collaborate with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali (who doesn't really need an introduction). A source told DNA that the "Padmaavat" director and Kartik have met a few times to discuss a project. Though they've not locked a script yet, both are "keen to work together." The source said: "If all goes well, Kartik will indeed sign a romantic film, with Bhansali's production house soon. The filmmaker feels that's the space Kartik is best in. Though right now, nothing is concrete."
The source also told DNA that Kartik Aaryan was offered the role of Pritam Singh in the film depicting Sahir Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam's love story. "When Gustakhiyan was in the pre-production stage and Priyanka Chopra was doing the film, Kartik was offered the role of Amrita's husband Pritam Singh. But then, it never got made." Pritam Singh was Amrita Pritam's husband whom she left after 25 years of marriage.
Apart from films, Kartik Aaryan recently featured in headlines after he walked the ramp with Kareena Kapoor for designer Manish Malhotra.