Kartik Aaryan May Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film

Kartik Aaryan has met Sanjay Leela Bhansali a few times and the actor may star in one of his films

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 16, 2018 09:54 IST
Kartik Aaryan's last film was a superhit. (Image courtesy: Kartik)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kartik Aaryan was also offered a role in Mr Bhansali's Gustakhiyan
  2. Kartik has met Mr Bhansali to discuss a few projects several times
  3. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor may sign a romantic film
Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly the rising star of Bollywood. After the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik is reportedly all set to collaborate with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali (who doesn't really need an introduction). A source told DNA that the "Padmaavat" director and Kartik have met a few times to discuss a project. Though they've not locked a script yet, both are "keen to work together." The source said: "If all goes well, Kartik will indeed sign a romantic film, with Bhansali's production house soon. The filmmaker feels that's the space Kartik is best in. Though right now, nothing is concrete."

The source also told DNA that Kartik Aaryan was offered the role of Pritam Singh in the film depicting Sahir Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam's love story. "When Gustakhiyan was in the pre-production stage and Priyanka Chopra was doing the film, Kartik was offered the role of Amrita's husband Pritam Singh. But then, it never got made." Pritam Singh was Amrita Pritam's husband whom she left after 25 years of marriage.
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on



Kartik Aaryan debuted in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and later featured in its sequel. Both films were successful commercially. Kartik Aaryan has also featured in Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, Guest iin London and Akaash Vani (also by Luv Ranjan). In his seven-year-old career, Kartik has featured in six films but the actor told news agency IANS that he intends to make at least two films in a year going forward.

Apart from films, Kartik Aaryan recently featured in headlines after he walked the ramp with Kareena Kapoor for designer Manish Malhotra.

Trending

