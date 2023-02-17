Weekend Binge: After Shehzada, Watch These Hindi Remakes Of South Films

Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzadahas arrived. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. It is the latest addition to the long list of Bollywood movies that have been adapted from blockbuster south films, like Drishyam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hera Pheri, to name a few. So, while we await the opening day performance of Shehzada, let's take a look at some successful Hindi movies that are based on hit projects from south cinema.

1- Drishyam 2 - Prime Video

The first on our list is the recently released Drishyam 2. The Hindi version has Ajay Devgn stepping into the shoes of Mohanlal. 2013's Malayalam film Drishyam was remade in Hindi under the same name and in Tamil, titled Papanasam. While the first part of the Hindi remake was released in 2015, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 opened in theatres in November last year. It immediately became a hit among the audience and was later released on Prime Video. Drishyam 2 follows the story of Vijay Salgainkar and his family, seven years after they tricked the police in the murder case of a cop's son.

2- Kabir Singh - Netflix

Kabir Singh, the remake of Vijay Deverakonda's superhit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, released in June 2019. Shahid Kapoor played the titular role. He starred alongside Kiara Advani, who portrayed the role of Preeti. Shalini Pandey played the female lead in the original 2017 film. Kabir Singh is the story of a brilliant surgeon, who turns into an alcoholic after he is separated from the woman he loves.



3- Singham - Prime Video

Ajay Devgn's blockbuster Singham was a Hindi remake of Suriya's 2010 film Singam. The success of Singham, directed by Rohit Shetty, led to the birth of the filmmaker's cop universe - Singham Returns,Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

4- Bhool Bhulaiyaa - Prime Video

The Priyadarshan directorial, which was released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiny Ahuja in the lead roles. It was the remake of Mohanlal and Shobana's Malayalam hit Manichitrathazhu. The horror-comedy, originally released in 1993, was also adapted in Kannada (Apthamitra), Tamil (Chandramukhi) and in Bengali (Rajmohol) too. A sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, released last year.

5- Ghajini - Zee 5

Aamir Khan's 2008 Ghajini, a remake of Suriya's 2005 Tamil film of the same name, was the first Hindi film to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the box office. Both the Hindi and Tamil movies starred Asin as the lead actress and were directed by AR Murugadoss. The film narrates the story of a wealthy business tycoon named Sanjay Singhania (Aamir), who falls in love with a struggling actress (played by Asin). However, his life turns upside down when a goon named Ghajini kills the love of his life and hits him so hard that he suffers from a mental condition. All he remembers is avenging his lover.

So, without further ado, binge-watch these Hindi movies remade from south films.