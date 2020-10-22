Kartik Aaryan Wants To Know If His New Look Is Good Enough For A Film. Janhvi Kapoor's Brutal Reply

Kartik Aaryan shared this photo (courtesy kartikaaryan)

During the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan grew his hair, cropped it short and grew it back again. Several hairstyles later, the 29-year-old actor now sports messy hair and a bearded look as his new avatar. Kartik recently collaborated with designer Manish Malhotra for Lakme Fashion Week. Kartik's new look was actually for a fashion video showcasing Manish Malhotra's newly launched royal couture. Kartik, who is known for his signature sense of humour, shared a glimpse of his new persona on Instagram along with a question for his fans. He just wanted to know if he can resume shoot looking like his current self. "Iss look mein film shoot karni chaiye na (Should I shoot a film in this look)?" asked Kartik. Janhvi Kapoor wrapped the conversation with a brutal one-word reply: "No."

"Negative insaan," replied Kartik. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's photo and his conversation with Janhvi here:

Meanwhile, this royal look of Kartik Aaryan got his Instafam excited, who asked him to send these photos to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as audition shots. Earlier, Kartik had confessed if he could make a request to Alia Bhatt, he would ask her to recommend him to Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Here are the many look changes Kartik Aaryan went through in the past few months. According to Kartik, "Good boy is the new bad boy."

Last seen in Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan has films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana in his line-up. During the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan hosted an Instagram talk show titled Koki Poochega.