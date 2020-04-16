Kartik Aaryan Can't Decide Which Look Is Sexier - The Beard Dilemma Continues

Kartik Aaryan shared this photo (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a throwback photo asking his fans if he should shave his beard or carry on with his bearded look. In order to do that, Kartik Instagrammed a throwback photo of himself in a clean shaven avatar. Replying to his post, many on the comments section had said that Kartik looks pretty darn handsome without his beard too. But Kartik Aaryan put us in a dilemma with a brand new selfie of his present self on Thursday afternoon. A bespectacled Kartik sports a bushy beard an unkempt hair in the sun-kissed photo. "Kaise shave kar dun yaar? Yeh bhi sexy kam nahi hai! (How can I shave off yaar? This also isn't any less sexy!)" Kartik's post was flooded with the heart-eyed emojis shared by his Instafam. That says a lot about their verdict, nah?

Just a day ago, Kartik had redirected this question to his Instagram followers: "Phir se sexy dikhne ka mann kar raha hai. Daadhi nikaal dun? (Feel like looking sexy again. Should I get rid of my beard?)"

Well, thanks to Kartik Aaryan's messy look that he managed to be this adorable bunny on Easter Sunday. "Happy Easter from sasta bunny," he captioned his post. We can't even...

Meanwhile, the Pyaar Ka Punchnamaactor has taken up a self-appointed job in lockdown. Working from home, he is producing a show named Koki Poochega, in which he interviews healthcare professionals, who are at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus, and also coronavirus survivors.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh.