Kartik Aaryan Wishes Freddy Co-Star Alaya F On Her 25th Birthday. See Post

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Alaya Furniturewalla, one of Bollywood's most promising young stars, is celebrating her 25th birthday today. The actress is marking her milestone birthday in the presence of friends and family, her social media posts show. On the happy occasion, Alaya received a special wish from her Freddy co-star Kartik Aaryan as well. The actor shared a selfie with Alaya and said, “Freddy ki taraf se happy birthday to the fireball of energy and the extremely talented Alaya Furniturewala.” The actor also added two heart emoticons in the Instagram Stories post. The image shared by Kartik appears to have been clicked during the wrap-up party of Freddy, which saw the co-stars twinning in matching T-shirts.

Alaya Furniturewala, meanwhile, shared a video of her birthday party on Monday, which saw her friends and family in attendance. Sharing the video, “Twenty five. Thank you for the love.”

Last year, upon wrapping Freddy, Alaya Furniturewala posted a video from the sets of the movie. Sharing some behind-the-scenes glimpses, Alaya F wrote, “Ready, steady, Freddy. It's a wrap. The most wonderful set with the most wonderful people! Feeling super blessed and super grateful to be a part of this incredibly special film.”

Last week, the team of Freddy shared a new teaser of the film. In it, Freddy (Kartik) is seen torturing Kainaaz (Alaya). The video ends with Kainaaz bound to Freddy's dental chair him saying “Beautiful teeth. No cavities. Par extraction karna padega.” Sharing the video, Kartik Aaryan said, “Appointments open 2nd December. #BeReadyForFreddy #Freddy #MiniClip2.”

Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

In addition to Freddy, Alaya Furniturewalla will also be seen in U-Turn. Sharing her experience about working on the film, Alaya shared a post and said, “#UTurn film wrap brought about so many emotions, it was a tough and challenging journey but one where I learned a lot and grew a lot. Major love and respect for the entire team that gave their all, every single day, to make it come to life on screen. A lot of love and effort has been poured into this by everyone involved, can't wait for all of you to see it!”

Alaya Furniturewala made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020.