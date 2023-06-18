Asked About Love Vs Arranged Marriage, Kartik Aaryan Said...

Image was shared by Kartik Aaryan.(courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan has been treating fans to sneak peeks and songs from his next film Satya Prem Ki Katha for the past few weeks. In the film, the actor will be seen alongside Kiara Advani. The star, who is currently dubbing for the film, engaged in a fun Ask Me Anything session with fans on social media. Given the premise of the romantic film, it came as no surprise that several fans were curious to understand Kartik Aaryan's take on love and marriage. For instance, one fan said, “Would you go for an arranged marriage or love marriage? Mala aunty ke paas rishte to bahut aate honge [Mala aunty – Kartik's mother – must be getting a lot of proposals for you]. Lol.” To this, Kartik Aaryan replied, “A marriage arranged by love. Rishte toh aate hai [Proposals come]...daily.”

Rishte toh aate hai .. daily ????#AskKartikhttps://t.co/mUurP5Crge — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 17, 2023

Another fan asked, “Wana ask just one thing. Have you found TRUE LOVE yet?” To this, Kartik Aaryan had a refreshingly honest response. He said, “I thought I had but unlucky in love.”

Unlucky in love. #AskKartikhttps://t.co/iLwlHXIdvN — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 17, 2023

“When are you getting married?” quizzed another fan. To this, the star replied, “Ghodi Venue Menu sab ready hai. Par Dulhan toh mil jaye [The horse, venue, menu – everything is ready. But I need to find a bride].”

Par Dulhan toh mil jaye . #AskKartikhttps://t.co/6XvrUQ9HBo — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 17, 2023

That's not all. During the AMA session, Kartik Aaryan revealed that his favourite Gujarati dish is Jalebi Ganthiya. He said “Jalebi Ganthiya fan for life.”

The trailer of Satya Prem Ki Katha begins with visuals of a charming Kartik Aaryan, who is playing Satyaprem - a man smitten by Kiara Advani's Katha. In the trailer, it is seen that Kartik Aaryan leaves no stone unturned to win Kiara Advani over and while they do end up getting married, it does not look like happy ever after for the couple.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Shayad main is duniya mein kuch karne hi nahi aya sivaye tumse pyaar( Maybe I have come into this world to do nothing but love you). #SatyaPremKiKatha Trailer OUT NOW."

Following the trailer launch, the team of the film also met up at producer Sajid Nadiadwala's house. Warda Nadiadwala, director Sameer Vidwans, producers Kishor Arora, Shareen Mantri Kedia and writer Karan Sharma were present at the get-together. Kartik Aaryan posted a picture from the gathering and he wrote, "Couldn't sleep last night because of nervousness and didn't sleep today because of happiness. High on love."

Satyaprem Ki Katha will release in theatres on June 29.