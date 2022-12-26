Kartik Aaryan Is Never Going To Break Up With His...

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan has been the toast of the town since his last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2did wonders at the box office. As much as his professional life, Kartik's love life has also been of great interest to his fans and social media followers. Now, Kartik Aaryan has teased fans with a car selfie and a witty caption. In it, Kartik wrote: “I will never break up with my gym. We always seem to work out,” and added heart and bicep emojis. In the picture, Kartik is seen in a T-shirt and a cap. Fans of the actor have praised his gym look and inundated his comments section with heart emojis.

Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan was recently in Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022. Sharing glimpses of the final match between Argentina and France, Kartik wrote: “PURE GOOSEBUMPS. Can't explain what we experienced last night! Bucket list to the infinity. Still can't believe that we witnessed the Greatest FIFA final match ever in the history of football. The electrifying energy, the vibe of the stadium, of 90,000 people together. Watching Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe yesterday in real, was unreal. Football at its best…#FIFAWorldCup2022.”

In another post, Kartik Aaryan shared that he was rooting for France and said: “Bucket list (ticked off). Go France (red heart icons). #FIFAWorldCupFinals.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently celebrated three years since the release of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Sharing a portion of the film's trailer that has been edited to show his character laughing, Kartik wrote, “Chintu Tyagi ki hansi 3 saal baad bhi waisi ki waisi hai. #3YearsOfPatiPatniAurWoh,” followed by a heart emoji. Actress Bhumi Pednekar replied to the post with a heart emoji. The film also features Ananya Panday alongside Bhumi and Kartik.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the thriller Freddy. He was seen opposite Alaya Furniturewalla in the film. He will be seen next in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani and Shehzada with Kiara Advani.