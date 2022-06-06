Kartik Aaryan Flashes '150 Crore Vaali Smile' As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Burns Up Box Office

Kartik Aaryan shared a happy post. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

If you head to Kartik Aaryan's social media handles right now, you will be faced with several images of the actor smiling. And why not; after all the star has over 150 crore reasons to smile. We are, of course, talking about the box office collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that has crossed the ₹150-crore mark in the domestic market. Addressing the brilliant box office collection, Kartik Aaryan has shared an image of him laughing with his hands folded in front of his face. In the caption, he wrote, “150 Crore Vaali Smile. Thank you. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.” Replying to the post, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim said, “Kya Baat Hain…Chupke Se you smiling for ₹175 crore wali.”

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is well on the path to touching the ₹175-crore mark. In a post on Koo, he said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to dazzle, unaffected by multiple releases week after week... Growth on [third] Sat and Sun remarkable... Mass circuits in full form... Heading towards ₹ 175 cr... [Week 3] Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.71 cr. Total: ₹ 154.82 cr. #Indiabiz.”

In another post shared on Monday, Kartik Aaryan also revealed that the film has collected ₹200 crores worldwide. "₹150 cr India mein...aur toh aur 200 cr Worldwide ho gaye hain doston. Meri Khushi ka thikana nahi hai. (₹150cr in India and ₹200 cr across the world. My happiness knows no bounds),” he said in the caption.

Read the complete note here:

The ₹150 crore milestone for the film comes at a time when Kartik Aaryan is battling COVID-19 for the second time. He first tested positive for COVID-19 in March last year. Sharing his health update, Kartik wrote, “Sab kuch itna positive chal rha tha, COVID se raha nahi gaya”(All was going fine so COVID couldn't stop itself).”

Earlier, when the film crossed the ₹100-crore mark at the box office last week, Kartik Aaryan had shared another happy picture. In his caption, he wrote, “100 crore wali smile (the ₹ 100-crore smile),” along with the hashtag “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

Replying to the post, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan commented, “Socho do sau wali kaisi hogi (Imagine, what'll happen when it crosses the ₹ 200-crore mark).”

Along with Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay and Sanjay Mishra. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee is the sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa.