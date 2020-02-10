Kartik Aaryan Feeds 'Kaafi Dubli' Sara Ali Khan. Shares Pic

Kartik Aaryan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Highlights Kartik Aaryan shared a post on Monday

He posted a picture of himself and Sara Ali Khan

The duo will next be seen in Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan never fail to tease each other. The reason we are saying this is because the stars gave us another example of their online banter on Monday. Kartik, who is spending most of his time with Sara these days to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, managed to scoop some time out of his busy schedule and feed his co-star because he thinks she has become quite thin. The actor shared an ROFL picture, in which he can be seen feeding Sara Ali Khan (what appears to be a home-cooked meal) with his hands. Sharing the photo, Kartik captioned it hilariously. He wrote: "Kaafi dubli ho gayi ho. Aao pehle jaisi sehat banayein (You have become quite thin. Let's get you back to your previous health)."

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Sara Ali Khan went through a drastic transformation before stepping into Bollywood. She frequently talks about her weight loss and even shares her pre-transformation pictures on social media. Remember the throwback video that Sara shared earlier this month? In the clip, sharing which Sara wrote: "Presenting sara ka sara Sara. Let's make 'light' of what it was... Let's also make it lighter than what it was," she looks almost unrecognisable. Take a look:

And in September last year, Sara gave us a glimpse of how she looked before body transformation. She captioned her post: "Throwback to when I couldn't be thrown back."

Earlier on Koffee With Karan, Sara revealed that she "battled Polycystic Ovarian Disease or (PCOD) as a teenager" and the disease made it "very hard" for her to lose weight.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. Her upcoming films are Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1.