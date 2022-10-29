Fans Chant Kartik Aaryan's Name As He Explores The Streets Of Ahmedabad

Kartik Aaryan in a still from the video. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who is filming Satyaprem Ki Katha in Gujarat, on Saturday shared a glimpse of the love he has been receiving from his fans in the state. The actor posted a video that shows him being followed by a huge crowd of fans on the streets of Ahmedabad. The post features Kartik recording a clip of his fans, who are seen enthusiastically shouting his name in the background. Later in the clip, when the fans continue to follow Kartik Aaryan, he laughs and asks, “Aap kaha ja rahe? Sab log khana khane ja rahe hai kya? (Where are you going? Are you going to have lunch with me)?” Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, “ Aapka pyaar (your love).”

Kartik Aaryan fans were quick to flood the comments section of his post with heart emojis and compliments. “You deserve it, Kartik,” wrote one user while another commented, “Kartik, you are the best.” Many also requested the actor to visit their cities.

See Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Kartik Aaryan has been garnering praise for his first look asDr Freddy Ginwala in his forthcoming film. He released the poster on Friday. The actor looks grim, wearing a surgery uniform, a pair of glasses and holding dentures with blood on his fingers in the poster. Sharing the first look, Kartik wrote, “Dr Freddy Ginwala. Appointments opening soon. Freddy.” Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, also stars Alaya F in the lead role. The film will release on Disney+Hotstar.

In Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan co-stars with Kiara Advani. He has been shooting for the film Ahmedabad. Here's how he wished his fans good morning in the city:

Apart from these films, Kartik Aaryan also has Shehzada lined up. He will share screen space with Kriti Sanon in Shehzada which is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.