Karisma Kapoor's Flashback Friday Pic Is Keeping The Internet Very Busy. Here's Why

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture (Image courtesy: karismakapoor)

Highlights "Is this picture from Jeet or Judwaa?" Karisma asked "it's Jeet," a user commented Karisma was last seen in Dangerous Ishhq

Karisma Kapoor's Flashback Friday picture is pure gold, you'll agree too. However, the post is keeping the Internet very, very busy as Karisma has asked fans to guess the name of the film. In the photo, she is dressed in a purple outfit and looks extremely chic. "Flashback Friday. Is this picture from Jeet or Judwaa?" the 44-year-old captioned, adding the hashtag 'guessing game.' Jeet and Judwaa are Karisma's hit films from the 90s. In both of them, she co-starred with Salman Khan. Sunny Deol also starred in Jeet. The Internet, however, was quick to guess the film. But, wait, can you guess the film too?

Here's Karisma's picture.

Well, according to the Internet, the answer is Jeet. "It's a still from Jeet's song Tu dharti pe chahe jahan bhi rahegi," read a comment.

Last month, Karisma Kapoor treated her Instafam with this picture and asked her fans to guess the film. Raja Hindustani, was the Internet's reply.

Take a look.

Karisma Kapoor was one of the most successful actresses of the 90s. Anari, Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, Jeet, Judwaa, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Biwi No.1 are some of the several films on her resume. She has also starred in critically-acclaimed films like Zubeidaa and Fiza.

Karisma is the elder daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Kareena is her younger sister. Karisma divorced industrialist Sunjay Kapur in 2016. They are parents to daughter Samiera and son Kiaan.

She hasn't made any screen appearance after 2012's Dangerous Ishhq. Karisma has shot for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which is scheduled to release later this year.