Karisma Kapoor On Her Bollywood Journey: 'Carving A Niche For Myself In This Industry Wasn't Easy'

"I've had to work very hard to be a part of this industry," said Karisma Karisma Kapoor delivered several hit films in the Nineties She was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq

Karisma Kapoor is considered to be one of the most successful actresses of the Nineties. Karisma, who impressed the critics as well as the audience with her acting prowess, said that despite being a part of the "formidable family" in Bollywood, it was difficult for her to "carve a niche" in the film industry, reports news agency IANS. The 44-year-old actress told IANS: "I believe that my family has been the most formidable film dynasty that the Indian cinema has seen. My journey of carving a niche for myself in this industry hasn't been the easiest. While the longstanding legacy of my family did inspire me to be a part of this industry, I've had to work very hard for that. With generations behind you, it does take a whole lot of skill and talent to be the best version of yourself."

Karisma Kapoor is the elder of daughter of actor Randhir Kapoor and actress Babita's two daughters. Her sister Kareena is also an actress and she is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. Karisma and Kareena are the granddaughters of legendary actor Raj Kapoor. Their uncles (Rishi Kapoor and Rajeev Kapoor) and some granduncles have worked in the films too.

When she was asked if an actress' age can affect her career in the film industry, Karisma, 44, told IANS: "I don't regard age as a parameter for one's success. There has been a shift in the mindset of the audiences as well. Age to me has and always will be a non-issue. Today, there are some great roles out there for everybody and gone are the days when an actor's success was equated to how old he or she was."

Karisma Kapoor, a mother of two, took a break from her acting career in 2003. However, she did make cameo appearances in films several Bollywood films.

Karisma Kapoor's breakthrough film was the 1996 romantic-drama Raja Hindustaani, opposite Aamir Khan. Karisma Kapoor featured in several hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. Apart from commercially successful films, Karisma also starred in critically acclaimed films like Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few. She was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq.

(With inputs from IANS)