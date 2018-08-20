Kareena Kapoor, Karisma And Amrita Arora's Fun Dubai Trip In Pics

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Amrita Arora in Dubai (Image courtesy: therealkareenakapoor)

Highlights Kareena, Karisma and Amrita pulled off an all-denim look at the airport Kareena also attended an event in Dubai Kareena and Karisma returned to Mumbai on Monday morning

Actress Kareena Kapoor and Karisma, who are arguably the most stylish celebrity sisters in Bollywood, recently went to Dubai for a brief trip. They were accompanied by close pal Amrita Arora. Their pictures were all over the Internet and trended a great deal. The trio set fashion and friendship goals at the same time, just liked they generally do. (Missing - Malaika Arora). Every picture of them on Instagram is a treat to all their fans. Kareena, Karisma and Amrita left for Dubai together and pulled off an all-denim look at the airport. In Dubai, the trio looked their stylish best in their uber chic outfits. Kareena, who also attended an event there, seemed to have made her work trip a memorable one with sister Karisma and best friend Amrita. Over the weekend, she partied with Karisma, Amrita, her manager Poonam Damania and make-up artist Mallika Bhat.

Here are Kareena, Karisma and Amrita's pictures from the trip.

Girls on the go ! #girlies A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 17, 2018 at 11:15pm PDT

Karisma and Amrita also flooded their Instagram stories by posting several pictures. Take a look at some of them here.

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Aug 19, 2018 at 4:55am PDT

by @poonamdamania A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Aug 17, 2018 at 11:38pm PDT

Kareena and Karisma landed in Mumbai just this morning.

Last week, Kareena celebrated husband Saif Ali Khan's 48th birthday with Karisma, Sara, Ibrahim, Soha, Kunal Kemmu and other family members. It was a fun-filled night and these pictures are proof.

Happy birthday !! A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 15, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Her next project is Takht, also starring Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Kareena and Saif are parents to son Taimur, 1. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor hasn't made any screen appearance after her cameo in Bombay Talkies.