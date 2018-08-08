Kareena Kapoor's Mid-Week Party Is Prep For The Weekend

Can you party like Kareena Kapoor? (courtesy tanghavri)

Kareena Kapoor has the perfect solution about how to deal with mid-week blues! The 37-year-old actress was spotted partying in Mumbai on Thursday night, glimpses of which have been shared on Instagram by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, who also let her hair down with Kareena. Joining Kareena for the party was also her manager Poonam Damania. "Girls night!" Tanya captioned a photo on Instagram, which made one of Kareena's best friends Amrita Arora have a major FOMO (fear of missing out) moment. "Major FOMO brooooo," she wrote in the comments section. While we are stuck at work, Kareena's mid-week party photos are making us green with envy.

In the photos, Kareena clearly steals the spotlight and sets major fashion goals. She can be seen dressed in a printed outfit in red and black - she simply accessorised with a stroke of dramatic kajal. She is such a stunner!

However, for Kareena, reputed for being a fitness enthusiast, it's not just about partying round the clock. Actress often trends for her inspiring fitness videos on social media, for example, the one shared by celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit recently. Kareena and Namrata can be seen doing Pilates with their gym buddy Malaika Arora on what appears to be a lazy Sunday afternoon.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, which was her first movie after Taimur was born and also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Next up, she has a movie with Akshay Kumar titled Good News in the line-up.