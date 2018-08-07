Catching Up Over Pilates Is Kareena Kapoor And Malaika Arora's Thing. This Video Will Make You Sweat

Kareena and Malaika are gym buddies (courtesy namratapurohit)

While we catch up over coffee on a lazy Sunday evening, there are Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who would rather hit the gym together. Both Malaika and Kareena were spotted outside The Pilates Studio in Mumbai and a video Instagrammed by celebrity fitness instructor Namrata Purohit on Tuesday revealed what actually went on inside. Kareena, Malaika and Namrata had a power-packed work-out session under Pilates veteran Samir Purohit's supervision. Kareena and Malaika, who were twinning in black athleisure at the studio, will indeed make you want to sweat it out at the gym. Here's a look at just how crazy the work-out session was as Namrata wrote on Instagram: "Oh my this crazy circuit workout with Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor with dad Samir Purohit as taskmaster!"

The Pilates session appears to be from Sunday as the "women in black" were spotted in yet another post by Namrata, who wrote: "Women in black. We killed our workout together and we're proud of it! We earned Sunday." Gym-time has never looked this stylish, by god.

Soon after Taimur was born in December 2016, Kareena signed up for a strict fitness regime to lose the post pregnancy weight to join the sets of Veere Di Wedding. Social media often witnessed videos of her doing rigorous work-outs popping up at very short intervals, when she was criticised for appearing to "abandon" her baby son. Earlier this year, she was also trolled for looking overtly skinny as she walked the ramp at a Manish Malhotra fashion show with Kartik Aryan.

Last seen in Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor's next film is titled Good News, which co-stars Akshay Kumar.