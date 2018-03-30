Kareena Kapoor Is Making Us Look Bad Again. See Pic From Her Gym Routine

Kareena Kapoor is doing it again. She is setting major fitness goals, which many of us would struggle to achieve. The 37-year-old actress has an impressive attendance at the gym and she is also often spotted at Namrata Purohit's fitness studio in Santa Cruz, Mumbai. As if the paparazzi curated photos of Kareena outside her gym classes were not enough that a new photo of Kareena doing Pilates is doing the rounds on social media - it was originally shared by Namrata Purohit and now is being reproduced by fan-clubs. Apart from a strict regular work out regime, Kareena's fitness routine also includes various forms of Pilates and Battle Rope exercises, courtesy the young fitness trainer. Kareena reportedly joined Namrata Purohit's fitness studio last year, a couple of months after she welcomed baby Taimur.
Highlights
- A pic of Kareena doing Pilates has popped up on social media
- Kareena made headlines for losing post pregnancy weight within months
- Kareena Kapoor is a regular at Namrata Purohit's fitness studio
Here's Kareena doing Pilates like a boss. All of last year, Kareena Kapoor often featured in headlines for losing the post pregnancy weight within a short span of time. Social media also witnessed videos of her doing rigorous work-outs popping up at very short intervals - Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora is her regular gym buddy. Let us take you inside Namrata Purohit's fitness studio and I Think Fitness club in Bandra, Mumbai.
Here's some weekend motivation.. Beautiful Kareena Kapoor Khan working her core, back and legs on the reformer. She's becoming a true #PilatesGirl #Strong #Pilates #PilatesGirl #Back #Core #Lunge #Abs #Strength #Balance #Stability #WeekendWarrior #WeekendVibes #Motivation #Fitspiration #KareenaKapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan
For Kareena Kapoor, there's nothing like a bad time to hit the gym, for example on Thursday, she was spotted at a luncheon with her family members in what she wore to the gym earlier in the day. You know what we mean - she came directly from the gym.
Comments
Last seen in Udta Punjab, Kareena Kapoor's next film is Veere Di Wedding, in which she co-stars with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. It releases in July.