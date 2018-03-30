Kareena Kapoor Is Making Us Look Bad Again. See Pic From Her Gym Routine

"The most effective way to do it, is to do it"- Amelia Earhart! #KareenaKapoor you go girl @thepilatesstudiomumbai #Kareena #PilatesGirl #Stretch #Split #Strong #Pilates #NamrataPurohit #ThePilatesStudio #Build #KareenaKapoorKhan

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) on Mar 29, 2018 at 1:52am PDT