Shah Rukh Khan 'Lovely Evening' Featuring Kareena Kapoor, Karisma And Sharmila Tagore In Pics

Shah Rukh Khan with Karisma, Kareena and Sharmila Tagore. (Image courtesy: iamsrk )

Shah Rukh Khan gave his Instafam a sneak peek into a "lovely evening" spent with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore. In his post, SRK addressed the actresses as "elegant ladies" and wrote: "What a lovely evening with these elegant ladies." SRK shared a BTS photo from the sets of a commercial shoot on Wednesday. In the picture, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor can be seen wearing golden gowns whereas Sharmila Tagore looks graceful in a golden saree and SRK looks charming as ever in a black suit. The picture received over 4 lakh likes within an hour after Shah Rukh Khan posted it on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan was not the only celebrity to share pictures from the shoot. Karisma Kapoor also treated her fans to a similar picture and wrote: "Something special coming soon." She accompanied the post with the hashtag "#familyties."

Karisma shared another picture from the shoot with her sister Kareena. In the picture, Kareena can be seen resting her resting her arms on Karisma's shoulder as she pouts and points towards her sister and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off the duo.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, in which he will be seen playing the role of a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal co-starring Anushka Sharma.

Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding has signed Karan Johar's Takht, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.