Karisma Kapoor's Blockbuster Pic With Her 'Heartline' And 'Bloodline.' No Names Needed

Image instagrammed by Karisma. (Courtesy:Karisma Kapoor

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani fever gripped Mumbai last night. From Gauri Khan to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, from Neetu Kapoor to Ananya Panday - stars attended the premiere of Karan Johar's romantic comedy featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Karisma Kapoor was also present at the event to cheer for her sister-in-law Alia. Actually Karisma had more than one reason to attend the premiere and her Instagram post could vouch for that. The Fiza actor posted a picture with two of the heartthrobs of the nation. They are none other than Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

Karisma's catchy caption with the picture made it more attractive. She wrote, "My heartline and My bloodline...Rocky and Ranbir" and dropped a few heart emojis with it. Ranbir Kapoor, son of late Rishi Kapoor, is Karisma Kapoor's cousin. Karisma's father Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor are siblings. For Ranveer Singh, Karisma chose the tag "My heartline". We can't agree more with that. Kareena Kapoor, who was not present at the premiere, reacted to sister Lolo's picture. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Hmmmmmmmmmm" and dropped a bunch of emojis. Ranveer Singh also responded to Karisma's love and dropped a bunch of heart emojis on the picture.

Take a look at Karisma's post here:

Karisma Kapoor also shared an inside picture from the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on her Instagram story. she wrote in the caption, "It's time #rockyaurranikipremkahaani".

Karisma Kapoor is known for movies like Dil To Pagal Hai, Fiza,Zubeidaa, Aashiq, to name a few. Like most of her contemporaries, Karisma Kapoor has started working on OTT platforms. She was seen in series like Mentalhood. The actor will next be seen in Abhinay Deo's drama series Brown. The series will be released on the streaming platform Zee 5. She will also feature in Homi Adajania's movie Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan and Sanjay Kapoor.

Speaking of Ranveer Singh's work, he was last seen in movies like Jayeshbhai Jordaar,Cirkus. Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.