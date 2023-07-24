Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song Dhindhora Baje Re: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Love In The Time Of Durga Puja

Still from Dhindhora Baje Re song. (Courtesy: dharmamovies)

It's loud, it's grand, it's spirited - it's a stereotypical larger-than-life Karan Johar song. The newest song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dhindhora Baje Re is out and it is no short of a celebration of Rocky and Rani's prem Kahaani against all odds (Jaya Bachchan in this case) as the visual implies. Set against the theme of Durga Puja, the song has its lead pair dressed in red and looking absolutely stunning. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's impeccable dancing skills are not hidden from the world. However, for Dhindhora Baje Re, the two went all out with Ranveer, impressing his fans by performing classical dance.

Sharing the video, Dharma productions wrote, "Drum roll! The song that celebrates their ‘prem kahaani' - #DhindhoraBajeRe OUT NOW!"

Take a look at the song below:

Notably, Dhindhora Baje Re is the fourth song from the Rocky Aur Rani song album. Tum Kya Mile, the first song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was released a few weeks ago. This was followed by the foot-tapping What Jhumka, sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. Both songs are trending big and are universally liked by the fans. A week back, Karan Johar also dropped the love song Ve Kamleya.

Take a look at the songs below:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are off on a promotional tour across India for their film. Their latest stop was Kanpur over the weekend. Here's how the stars appeared for the promotional event in Kanpur.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on July 28.