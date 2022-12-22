Karisma Kapoor Is 'Ready And Steady' For Christmas. Here's Proof

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Christmas 2022 is around the corner, and celebs are keeping us updated by sharing their stunning pictures on their Instagram handles. The recent actress to join the list is Karisma Kapoor. A while ago, she shared some gorgeous photos in a printed green dress paired with black boots. She has styled her hair into a sleek top bun and is sporting maroon lipstick to accentuate her look. Sharing the post, Karisma wrote, "Ready,Steady,Christmas #tistheseason #christmasiscoming." Soon after she shared the post, Shibani Dandekar was quick to drop a comment: "wowser," followed by a fire and heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Karisma Kapoor keeps treating her Insta family to beautiful pictures of herself. A few days ago, she shared an adorable post sending birthday wishes to her nephew and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur. She shared a picture from his Star Wars-themed party and captioned it as "Happy birthday to our jaan Tim Tim. Big boy now."

Here have a look:

Earlier, Karisma Kapoor was in Qatar to enjoy FIFA World Cup 2022 and shared many pictures from her vacation. Check out the posts below:

Before jetting off to Qatar, Karisma was busy enjoying in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Check out the pictures and video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in ALTBalaji's web series Mentalhood. Next, she will be seen in Brown: The First Case, based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua. The upcoming project is helmed by Abhinay Deo and will also feature veteran actress Helen.