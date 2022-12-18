Karisma Kapoor's Sunday Is All About 'Positive Vibes And Blue Skies.' More Pics From Qatar Vacation

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her “Sunday feels”. Oh, and, it is all things fancy. The actress, who is in Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022, has dropped a sun-kissed picture of herself. Here, she is standing against a jaw-dropping view. Karisma looks uber-chic in a sweatshirt and baggy pants. Don't miss that cap. Along with the pic, she wrote, “Nothing but positive vibes and blue skies.” Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red hearts emojis. A few wanted to know the team she is supporting in the final game between France and Argentina tonight.

Karisma Kapoor also dropped a glimpse of the mesmerising view on Instagram Stories. Take a look:

In a follow-up post, Karisma Kapoor teased her fans by sharing a “finals tonight” note.

Karisma Kapoor jetted off to the gulf nation before the semis round. During Argentina vs Croatia semis game, Karisma was cheering for Luka Modric and his team. She also shared a series of pictures from the match day. In one of the slides, Karisma is posing with the Croatia flag. The caption read, “What an experience.”

Oh, and, Karisma Kapoor wasn't worried at all about her “messy hair” because the “beautiful lights and city nights” kept her busy.

Apart from Karisma Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities including Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday, Farah Khan, Bunty Sajdeh, Manushi Chhillar, Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar, Aamir Khan among others were spotted in the stands.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final game between Argentina and France will kick off at 8:30 pm tonight. Deepika Padukone will unveil the World Cup trophy. Meanwhile, her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan will promote their upcoming film alongside Wayne Rooney at Jio Cinema studios.