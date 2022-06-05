Karisma Kapoor Is 'Daydreaming' In This Throwback Beach Vacation Pic. BFF Amrita Arora Reacts

Karisma Kapoor in a throwback picture. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

New Delhi:Karisma Kapoor keeps treating her Insta family to her stunning pictures. Recently, the actress shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself in a black swimsuit, and we are unable to take our eyes off her. In the post, Karisma is standing in the pool, facing her back towards the camera. This way, she is not just giving a glimpse of herself but also the breathtaking view of the beach and crystal clear blue sea in front of her. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Daydreaming..#birthdaymonth #memoriesof2022".

Soon after Karisma Kapoor dropped the post on her Instagram handle, her industry friends flooded the comment section. BFF Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor and Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped fire and heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Karisma Kapoor is shooting for Abhinay Deo's Brown. Announcing the project, she shared a post on her Instagram and wrote, "To new beginnings #brown". Check out the post below:

Karisma Kapoor keeps giving her fans a sneak peek into her personal life. A few days ago, she shared a picture with sister Kareena Kapoor and captioned it as "Missing the sis".

She also dropped a throwback picture of herself from her beach vacation and captioned it as "Holidaze #takemeback #tuesdaythoughts".

On Mother's Day, she shared an adorable childhood picture of herself with mom Babita and captioned it as "Mama and the Mountains #happymothersday".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in ALTBalaji's web series Mentalhood. Next, she will be seen in Brown. The actress took a break from acting after her marriage and made her comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with Dangerous Ishhq.