Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar In A London Pic. Here's What They Were Doing

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor is enjoying her time in London with her family and friends. Recently, she shared several pictures on her Instagram stories with BFF Amrita Arora, Farhan Akhtar and others enjoying Wimbledon 2022 men's final match at Covent Garden in London, as per a report in Hindustan Times. Wimbledon 2022 men's final match happened at the Centre Court of the All England Club in Wimbledon. Karisma Kapoor shared the image with Amrita with Shakeel Ladak (Amrita Arora's husband) in the background. Sharing the image, she captioned it as, "My mains." Later, she re-shared a group picture posted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani's wife, Dolly. The image features Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, Amrita, Shakeel, Ritesh and Dolly Sidhwani. Karisma also shared a picture of tennis player Novak Djokovic and captioned it as "The main man".

Here have a look:

Ever since Karisma Kapoor landed in London, she has been keeping her Insta family updated by sharing stunning pictures. A few days ago, she shared an adorable photo with her gang - Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla. In the image, all look just gorgeous and stylish. Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, "No caption needed #just us".

Karisma Kapoor also shared several pictures from Neetu Kapoor's birthday and captioned it as "Fam - Jam #familytime #onlylove #birthday". Check out the post below:

On reuniting with sister Kareena Kapoor, who is also in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, Karisma dropped this post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq. In 2020, she made her OTT debut with ALT Balaji's Mentalhood. Next, she will be seen in Abhinay Deo's Brown.