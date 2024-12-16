<i>Karishma Kaa Karishma</i> Child Actor Jhanak Shukla Is Now Married To Swapnil Suryawanshi. See Pics

Jhanak Shukla, famous for her roles in Karishma Kaa Karishma and Kal Ho Naa Ho, got married to her long-time boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi. The former actress shared a series of beautiful wedding photos on Instagram. For her big day, Jhanak picked a traditional red saree with a golden border. Swapnil went with a finely tailored off-white sherwani. In the photos, Swapnil is seen applying vermillion to the bride's maang. In her caption, Jhanak wrote, “Suryawanshi Parivaar mein swagat hain mera.” Jhanak's mother, actress Supriya Shukla dropped a comment in Hindi, which roughly translates to, "May you both stay happy forever.. Your kumkum.. may it always shine. May it always adorn your forehead."

Jhanak Shukla and Swapnil Suryawanshi reportedly got married on December 12. Earlier, the couple's wedding photographer shared beautiful frame and a heartwarming video from their big day. After exchanging the varmala, Jhanak sweetly kissed Swapnil on his cheek.

Jhanak Shukla made her acting debut with the popular television show Son Pari. She gained popularity for her role as Jiah Kapoor, Preity Zinta's little sister, in Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho. She later appeared in Karishma Kaa Karishma, which made her a household name. Jhanak also appeared in the film Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante, headlined by Irrfan Khan.

Last year, Jhanak Shukla talked about why she left acting. In an interview with the Times of India, she said, "I didn't quit acting intentionally; it happened on its own. I was a child artiste, but after a point, my parents told me that I should also focus on my studies and pursue acting post-graduation if I wanted to. So, I immersed myself in my studies, and by the time I completed my graduation, I wasn't interested in acting."