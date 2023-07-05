Kareena Kapoor's 'Zoom Meeting View' For The Day - We're Jealous

Kareena Kapoor shared these images. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who has been holidaying in Italy for a while (going by her latest Instagram updates) shared a picture of her stunning view on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. The picture features a swimming pool. Also, there's a beach in the background. Kareena Kapoor captioned the image, "Zoom meeting view for the day." Earlier this week, Kareena Kapoor shared these lovely pictures with her family from her time at the beach and she captioned the post, "Summer Lunches."

The first stop of Kareena Kapoor's European holiday was London. She captioned this picture, "We like our breakfasts to be colourful. Summer of 2023." In London, Kareena Kapoor was joined by Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani.

Kareena Kapoor announced that it was "summer holiday time" a few weeks ago after she wrapped a schedule of her film The Crew. She captioned the post, "Ok it's officially summer holiday time... The best team ever...The Crew schedule wrap." See the post here:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.