'Summer Lunches' Never Looked This Good, Courtesy Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan

Image was shared on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor is making the most of her summer retreat to London and her latest Instagram feed stands as proof. Last month, the Udta Punjab actress flew off to London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Jeh and Taimur. Ever since, the actress has been actively treating her fans to pictures of herself, Saif and her little boys, having a gala time. On Monday, she did nothing different. Kareena's latest Instagram entry comprised a set of pictures from their lunch scenes outdoors and by the beach. In the first frame, we can see Kareena and Saif posing adorably while sitting for lunch. In the other frame, we are given a glimpse of Taimur, being his goofy self with food smeared all across his mouth.

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor shared a lovely picture, featuring her husband Saif and herself, gorging on a sumptuous breakfast with their kids Taimur and Jeh. In the picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen posing for a picture in colourful shirts while brothers Taimur and Jeh look the cutest in matching jerseys. It is however the little one Jeh, who stole the show with his quirky expression. Sharing the picture, Kareena Kapoor simply wrote, "We like our breakfasts to be colourful. Summer of 2023." Taimur's aunt Saba Pataudi was among the first to drop a heart emoji under the post.

While in London, Kareena Kapoor joined Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja for a dinner date. Kareena's The Crew director Rhea Kapoor also joined them. Sonam Kapoor posted pictures from their dinner at London's Mimi Mei Fair. "With the crew Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," wrote Sonam (Kareena will feature in Rhea Kapoor's film The Crew). Re-posting the picture, Kareena wrote, "With the best in our fav city."

On the work front, Kareena recently wrapped up the shoot of The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Om Raut's Adipurush.