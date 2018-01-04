Kareena Kapoor's Stretch Mark Free Vogue Pic - Internet Suspects Photoshop

Kareena Kapoor's photoshoot for Vogue has made the Internet somewhat suspicious - one picture of the actress, whose son Taimur celebrated his first birthday last month, shows her in an orange bikini that displays a perfectly smooth and tanned midriff. Photoshop, the Internet thinks. Because there's no way a relatively new mom looks like this, the Internet thinks. Now, fashion glossies are regularly accused of editing the pictures they run - last year, digital changes made to actress Lupita Nyong'o made headlines - but the assumed airbrushing of Kareena is being seen as something more than just an attempt to smooth out unsightly lines. The common consensus is that pregnancy stretch marks should be worn proudly as badges of courage, not erased. The implication that celebrities are too precious for visible mummy tummy hasn't gone down well.
Comments37-year-old actress has left a wake of dropped jaws with a series of public appearances (beginning with a fashion show 45 days after giving birth) in which she seemed progressively more slender and glam. Pictures of Kareena hitting the gym and videos of her workouts became a genre of headline-worthy fodder unto themselves. By the end of 2017, Kareena's trim look was setting the fashion standard.
Impossible is nothing for the woman who made size zero a national obsession some years ago. Kareena Kapoor's commitment to self-improvement might seem a bit extreme to some - nobody would blame her if she took a few months off from worrying about extra kilos - but we do often forget that looking good counts as work for actors. Kareena's transformation is largely due to the fact that she was to begin filming her new project Veere Di Wedding. With or without stretch marks, Kareena looks like a million bucks. Let's leave it at that, shall we?