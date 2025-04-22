Real Or Photoshopped? Joe Biden's Family Photo Raises Eyebrows Online

Former US President Joe Biden's Easter postcard has sparked widespread speculation on social media. People think that it was photoshopped.

In the picture, the Biden family is sitting on the stairs as they pose for the camera. All eyes were on Joe Biden, who is seen at the back in a blue suit.

As soon as the photo went online, users were quick to point out several inconsistencies, raising doubts about its authenticity.

Joe Biden's hand placement and unclear positioning add to the discussion.

At the time of sharing the picture, Mr Biden said, "We wish everyone celebrating today a peaceful and joyful Easter."

Since being posted online, the comments section has been flooded with growing suspicions that the image may have been digitally altered.

A user asked Grok if Mr Biden's image was photoshopped or genuine. "Grok is Joe Biden photoshopped into this picture?"

A user asked where was Hunter, Biden's son. "If - and I stress the word 'if' - this photo is real, where is Hunter? He wasn't invited to Easter?" wrote the user.

If - and I stress the word “if” - this photo is real, where is Hunter?



One of the comments humorously pointed out Joe Biden's awkward hand positioning as seen in the image. "Is your forearm 4ft long? With your arm at that angle, it's physically impossible for those to be your fingers. Who the hell is doing this crappy Photoshop job?" read the comment.

Is your forearm 4ft long? ????????



A user also suggested using reverse image search to find the original photo. "Can't somebody just find the original picture they used for Joe to confirm this is photoshopped?"

"I mean, this is obviously photoshopped, right? Is he supposed to be standing? Crouching down? This doesn't even look like a plausible physical position, guys," read another comment.

Joe Biden has mostly stayed out of the public eye since stepping out of the 2024 presidential race, and endorsing former Vice President Kamala Harris as his chosen successor. Harris ultimately lost the election to Donald Trump.