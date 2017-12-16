Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Leave With Taimur For First Birthday At Pataudi Palace The family of three was spotted at the Mumbai airport and are reportedly headed to the Pataudi Palace

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Kareena and Saif's son will be one-year-old on December 20 Taimur was too sleepy to greet the paparazzi Kareena Kapoor's airport style is off the charts



Remember how Taimur's first birthday was meant to be a friends and family get-together only ? Well, the get-together will reportedly be in the Pataudi Palace. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport with the little Nawab, who will be one-year-old on December 20. It is believed that the family of three is headed to the Pataudi Palace, which Kareena and Sharmila Tagore restored a couple of years ago. At the airport, Kareena and Saif walked arm-in-arm while Saif held a sleepy looking Taimur in his arm. Saif tried to make Taimur wave to the media by the junior Nawab was in no mood for courtesies. Also, Kareena Kapoor's denim, boots and blazer style is a hit with the fashion police.See photos of Kareena, Saif and Taimur departing from Mumbai:Of Taimur's birthday celebrations, his aunt Karisma Kapoor earlier told BollywoodLife : "(Taimur's birthday) is a special moment for us. The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration."Saif Ali Khan was anointed 10th Nawab of Pataudi n October 2011. He took charge of the Pataudi palace in 2014 and then it was redecorated by Sharmila Tagore and Kareena. A source had then told PTI that both Kareena and Sharmila Tagore were 'enthusiastic about working to restore the Pataudi palace to its former glory.' The duo worked together to refurnish the 10-bedroom Pataudi palace to their taste. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor also celebrated their second wedding anniversary at the Pataudi Palace.Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012 and Taimur is their first child together. Saif was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and they are parents to Sara Ali khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.(With inputs from PTI)