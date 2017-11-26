Kareena Kapoor Khan Creates 'Magic' On Ramp At Manish Malhotra's Show

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight at designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show on Saturday. Kareena, who was the showstopper for Manish's Nairobi collection, dazzled in of course, a Manish Malhotra outfit and looked no less than a princess on the ramp. Manish Malhotra shared a couple of pictures and videos of Kareena from the event and used words like "my muse," "beautiful," "angelic" and "glamorous" to define Kareena and we can't agree more. In one of the pictures, Manish highlighted his deep friendship with Kareena. "17 years of working together and 29 years of knowing each other ...#timeless #journey #friendship #friendsforever #kareenakapoorkhan #museforever #12years of #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld," Manish captioned the picture.
Highlights
- Kareena Kapoor walked the ramp in a Manish Malhotra outfit
- Manish shared a couple of pictures from the event
- Kareena is currently prepping for Veere Di Wedding
Take a look at Kareena's 'magic' on the mirror ramp: (You can thank Manish Malhotra for these stunning photos and clips, we already did)
Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple became parents to Taimur Ali Khan in December last year. Taimur is the couple's first child.
Earlier, Kareena walked the ramp 45 days after giving birth to Taimur. The actress said that it was 'no big deal.' Kareena was the showstopper for the grand finale of Lakme fashion Week presented by Anita Dongre. Kareena said that it's not a "big deal" to return to the ramp and that she was happy when the organisers approached her for the show, reports news agency PTI. "I am walking the ramp just 45 days after giving birth to my son. I don't think that it was a big deal to do. I was happy when I was approached with the idea," Kareena told PTI.
Kareena star of films such as Ki And Ka, Udta Punjab and Jab We Met, is currently filming Veere Di Wedding, co-starring actresses Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor. Veere Di Wedding is much anticipated because it's Kareena's first movie after Taimur was born.
(With inputs from PTI)