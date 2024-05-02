Kareena Kapoor's 'Post Yoga Glow' Pic Is As Real As It Gets

Kareena with Anshuka. (courtesy: anshukayoga)

Kareena Kapoor swears by yoga and pictures from her latest session were shared on Anshuka Yoga's official Instagram handle. The caption on the post read, "That post yoga glow is real. Killed it with a few different core drills, targeting different abdominal muscles today, going to share very soon." Kareena Kapoor often shares posts from her fitness diaries but these set of pictures are from the post yoga drill. Kareena Kapoor is seen posing with her instructor sans make-up we simply love these clicks.

Check out the pictures of Kareena Kapoor's post yoga glow here:

Last month, Kareena Kapoor shared this picture and she wrote, "Sunday plans? Yoga for me... Crew for you #ChakrasanaSeries."

Just another photo of Kareena Kapoor doing Chakrasana. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor, a true blue foodie, often punctuates her yoga diaries with posts about food. Like this one, that she captioned, "No one ever come between me and my Chinese food...I take it very seriously... Foodie for life. Kapoors and their food." Check it out:

On International Yoga Day last year, Kareena Kapoor was joined by husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Jeh, Taimur for the session.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.