'Backbend' It Like Bebo: Just Kareena Kapoor Casually Acing Chakrasana

Kareena Kapoor's yoga diaries. (courtesy: anshukayoga)

Kareena Kapoor is setting fitness goals - one post at a time. The actress, who swears by yoga, shared a glimpse of her session with Anshuka Yoga. Kareena Kapoor, who can be acing the Urdhva Dhanurasana, captioned the picture on her Instagram story, "I love my Chakrasanas. With the best Anshuka Yoga." A few days ago, a picture of Kareena's yoga session was shared on Anshuka Yoga's official Instagram handle and the caption on it read, "Backbends with Bebo. Bebo, your discipline, your yoga journey, the ease with which you gracefully slide into an asana - it's inspiring."

This is what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Check out the original post here:

Last week, Kareena Kapoor teased her Instafam with a glimpse of her next project The Crew. She captioned the post, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. The Crew releasing in theaters this March."

Kareena Kapoor, a true blue foodie, often punctuates her yoga diaries with posts about food. Like this one, that she captioned, "No one ever come between me and my Chinese food...I take it very seriously... Foodie for life. Kapoors and their food."

On International Yoga Day last year, Kareena Kapoor was joined by husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Jeh, Taimur for the session.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year.