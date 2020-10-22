Kareena Kapoor's Got Stiff Competition From This Pout Queen

Jacqueline Fernandez's no make-up pic casts a spell on Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this photo

New Delhi:

If there's one celeb who loves pouting as much as Kareena Kapoor, that would be actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The Drive actress often checks in on Instagram with glimpses of her pout selfies and she just added one more to the list. On Wednesday, Jacqueline arrived on Instagram to shower her fans and followers with some mid-week positivity. How did she do it, you ask? By sharing a gorgeous no make-up selfie, pouting of course. Jacqueline had a message for her fans: "Hope you all had a magical day!" she wrote and was showered with a whole lot of love for checking up on her virtual fandom.

We weren't kidding when we said Kareena's got stiff competition from Jacqueline when it comes to pouting.

Be it just a Sunday selfie or a vacation postcard, Jacqueline Fernandez is always pouting and here's proof.

Meanwhile, here's how serious a case Kareena Kapoor makes for pouting: "I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do a at least 100 pouts a day," she wrote once. Looks like pouting is Kareena's natural reaction to anything exciting.

Jacqueline Fernandez is best known for starring in movies such as Housefull 3, Race 3, Drive, Roy and Brothers, among others. She was last seen in Netflix thriller Mrs Serial Killer, which released in May. Jacqueline Fernandez appeared as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Jacqueline Fernandez recently resumed work commitments after several months of social distancing. During the lockdown, Jacqueline stayed at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel and also featured in a music video with him.

