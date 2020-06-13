Just One Of Kareena Kapoor's '100 Pouts A Day.' See Pic

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is the undisputed queen of pouts, no arguing with that. The 39-year-old actress, whose work-out routine includes taking a break and clicking a selfie every now and then for her Instafam, did something similar on Saturday. Kareena, who also has a reputation of sharing photos of herself with quirky expressions, can be seen posing with quite an intense pout in the selfie she just uploaded. In her post, fitness enthusiast Kareena shared a thought she had recently and wrote: "I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do at least 100 pouts a day!" LOL. Kareena Kapoor's captions are always just too good, no? Her hair tied in a bun, Kareena looks stunning (as always) in black athleisure in the selfie. "Mess," commented Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora.

No one can pout like Kareena Kapoor and here's proof.

Last week, Kareena Instagrammed a selfie with her super cool work-out mantra: "Dear fat, prepare to die," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor really made a trend out of "the work-out pout": "It's a thing... really," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor can't do without work-outs just like she can't do without pouts, actually. She has an impressive gym attendance and featured in headlines after Taimur was born for getting back in shape in just a few months. Kareena's squad of fitness enthusiasts include besties Malaika and Amrita Arora - the trio often used to work-out together.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, in which she co-starred with Irrfan Khan. Kareena also has films such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht to look forward to.