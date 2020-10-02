Jacqueline Fernandez Goes Back To School, Literally, And She's So Excited

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this photo (courtesy jacquelinef143)

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, was in the mood for some fun, was passing by her school Sacred Heart, and decided to pay an impromptu visit. It's more like Jacqueline sneaked into her school - as she says in the videos she shared on her Instagram stories. "So, I am passing by my school, which I haven't seen in I don't know how long, because then you'll know how old I am. I don't know how I walked in here... there's no one here... Sacred Heart School... I miss you guys," an excited Jacqueline can be heard saying in the video. Jacqueline also panned the camera to show the school premises and remembered playing basketball with her friends.

"So cool!" said the Roy actress and added she must make an exit soon because: "So, anyway... I'm not sure if I'm supposed to be here. So, I'm gonna run." Jacqueline, who wasn't willing to share her graduation year initially, gave in and captioned one of her Instagram stories like this: "OK fine I graduated in 2002."

Ahead of her school visit, Jacqueline Fernandez shared this adorable selfie: "Strong is the new pretty."

Sometime in 2017, Jacqueline had also revealed her high school nickname. She shared a post which read: "I got the ugliest laugh and I have the nerve to be laughing all the time" and wrote: "My high school nickname was hyena." LOL. That's Jacqueline for you.

Jacqueline Fernandez is best known for starring in movies such as Housefull 3, Race 3, Drive, Roy and Brothers, among others. She was last seen in Netflix thriller Mrs Serial Killer, which released in May.