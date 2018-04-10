Kareena Kapoor's Friendship With Manish Malhotra 'Is Beyond The Glamour World'. 'He's My Brother,' She Says

Some friendships started in a professional capacity blossom into something beautiful, like actress Kareena Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra's. Recently, a video surfaced on the internet in which Kareena Kapoor can be seen talking about 'one of her dearest friends' and 'brother' - Manish Malhotra. Speaking at the sidelines of a fashion show in Singapore, Kareena had said, "It's grand and special because I walked for one of my dearest friends, my closest friends, my brother Manish Malhotra. So anyplace with him is so grand and elaborate." Mr Malhotra shared the video, posted by one of Kareena's fan clubs, on Instagram and wrote, "The one and only, my most favourite #kareenakapoorkhan #muse #forever."
Highlights
- Kareena has known Manish Malhotra since she was nine-years-old
- "Anyplace with him is so grand and elaborate," said Kareena
- She recently walked the ramp for him as a showstopper with Karthik Aaryan
In the video, Kareena Kapoor also revealed that there has been a close bond between them, as she's known Manish Malhotra from the time she was nine-years-old. Of their friendship, she said, "We've known each other since I was nine-years-old. I mean, it's nearly 27-28 years. So I think now it's beyond films, beyond the whole glamour world. I think the fact that I know he is always going to be there for me. I feel very privileged and lucky to actually have him as a friend and he has a heart of gold. So I'm truly lucky."
Kareena, 37, is Manish Malhotra's forever 'muse' and the latter never retires from announcing it to the whole world. She has often walked the runway at fashion weeks as his showstopper.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Veere di Wedding. This would be her first film after giving birth to son Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016. Veere di Wedding will hit the screens on June 1.