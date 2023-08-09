Kareena Kapoor's Emotional Tribute To Bodyguard Director Siddique: 'You Will Be Missed'

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena Kapoor's tribute to veteran Malayalam filmmaker Siddique is all heart. The actress, who worked with the filmmaker in the 2011 film Bodyguard alongside Salman Khan, posted a picture of him on her Instagram feed alongside a heartfelt note which read, "Will always remember you like this... with a smile. You will be missed Siddique Sir." However, Kareena Kapoor was not the only one to pay tribute to the director. Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and other stars also paid tribute to the late filmmaker on social media.

For the unversed, in the 2011 Siddique directorial Bodyguard, Salman Khan played the role of a personal bodyguard to a college student played by Kareena Kapoor.

Take a look at Kareena's emotional post below:

The Malayalam filmmaker Siddique died on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment for various ailments for quite some time. His condition deteriorated following a cardiac arrest, reported news agency ANI. His funeral will take place in Kochi on Wednesday, reported ANI.

Here's what the film fraternity had to say on Siddique's untimely death:

Veteran actor Mammootty tweeted in Malayalam, which translates to, "Continuous departures of very dear ones...while experiencing the unbearable pain it causes... Homage to dear Siddique."

See his post below:

Dulquer Salmaan's eulogy for the filmmaker read, "The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sir's family and loved ones."

Atul Agnihotri posted a throwback picture of the Bodyguard director with Salman Khan and he wrote, "Rest in peace writer/director Siddique Sir. Will always treasure the memorable journey we had on Bodyguard. God bless your divine soul."

Other than Malayalam cinema, Siddique also directed films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. He famously directed Salman Khan's 2011 hit Bodyguard which also featured Kareena Kapoor.